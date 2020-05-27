GULF Supports KN95 Medical Masks to Naval Medical Department (Advertorial)

Following Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited’s KN95 medical masks donation to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital and Phramongkutklao Hospital recently. To help keep the situation under control in a long run and support the operation of medical personnel, GULF represented by Mr. Boonchai Thirati (3rd left), Executive Director; Mr. Boonchai Jeamjitjaroong (2nd left), Head of Communications and Ms. Yanisa Wattanakumnuan (far left), Vice President, Community Relations, donated 6,000 KN95 masks to Naval Medical Department. The donation was accepted by Admiral Chatchai Srivorakan (4th left), Assistant Commander-in-Chief, Royal Thai Navy together with Vice Admiral Wichai Manassiriwittaya (5th left), Director, Naval Medical Department.