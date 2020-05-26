Foreigner Found Dead In Koh Phi Phi National Park

KRABI — Police said Tuesday they’re trying to identify a body found off the coast of Koh Poda in the south.

Investigators described the deceased as a Caucasian male, but no other details were available. He was found about one nautical mile (1.8 kilometers) off Koh Poda inside Had Nopparat Thara – Phi Phi Island National Park in Krabi on Tuesday afternoon, deputy inspector Sanya Kaewnui of Ao Nang Police Station said.

Police found no personal items or identifying documents along with the man, though there is a tattoo depicting a flower on his left arm and a piercing on his left ear.

His body was sent for an autopsy to investigate the cause of death.

Police also said it’s unclear how the man came to be found inside the national park, as all parks remained closed due to the coronavirus. Deputy inspector Sanya suspected the man might have gone for a swim in another area before he was drowned by strong tides.

Anyone who may have information about the man are encouraged to contact Ao Nang Police Station.