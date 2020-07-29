AIS has achieved the No. 1 position in Brand Finance’s 2020 rankings of the World’s Strongest Telecoms Brand for a second year. This ranking drives home the company’s leadership of efficiency in telecoms. AIS is the only Thai brand to make the top ten, and the only telecom brand to maintain the AAA+ standard, gaining higher points in the Brand Strength Index (BSI) than last year.

Mr. Somchai Lertsutthiwong, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, commented “For the last 30 years, we have been focused on creating digital technology for the country and for all Thais. We constantly innovate to offer quality services which meet the needs of every generation of customers. Now we are about to bring the innovation and potential of the 5G network to be part of Thailand’s recovery after many crises.”

It is a matter of great pride for AIS, as a private Thai telecom service provider, to attain the No. 1 spot in the World’s Strongest Telecoms Brand rankings for the second year in succession (2019-2020). The rankings were surveyed by Brand Finance, an independent organization which measures the value and strength of brands, as well as consulting on brand strategies. Brand Finance was established to connect the worlds of marketing and finance by considering a brand’s strength over multiple measures on a Balance Scorecard, such as Marketing investment, Business Performance, Revenue and Stakeholder Equity. At latest, AIS achieved a score on the Brand Strength Index (BSI) of 92.1 points out of a possible 100, an increase on last year of 2.3%. AIS also remains the only telecom brand to preserve its Brand Strength Rating at the AAA+ level for two years in a row.

The key factors enabling AIS to keep its championship ranking for the last two years were a judicious use of budgets and managing returns to benefit stakeholders with maximum efficiency. Management competence and support for partners over a range of sectors in a clear and concrete fashion were also factors influencing the total brand value of AIS to become the world’s strongest brand in the telecom group.

Somchai added, “being ranked as the NO.1 World’s Strongest Telecoms Brand for two years running reflects the AIS business philosophy, which believes that to achieve success, all sectors must benefit sustainably, which includes the entire population of Thailand. The award also reflects our dedication to be a telecoms leader in developing network infrastructure, products and services, and operational direction which offers new experiences to Thai people which are the best of their kind. This not only for retail consumers, but also investors and all stakeholder groups. This approach will drive economic renewal and enable recovery from the crisis with digital technology.”