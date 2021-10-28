In for the long haul: how to treat the long term effects of “Long Covid” with Miskawaan Health Group 

We are all very familiar with COVID-19 and the severity with which it can impact people. What isn’t so well known are some potential long-term effects of COVID-19, the newly named “Long Covid”.

Actually, “Long Covid” is nothing new – it’s the reactivation of previously dormant viruses in the body, often the “Epstein-Barr Virus” or EBV. Over half of patients who has been infected by COVID-19 still suffer from at least one persistent symptom — most often fatigue or muscle weakness — after 12 months, according to a study published in British medical journal, The Lancet. The research, the largest yet on the condition known as “Long Covid”, added that one in three patients still have shortness of breath a year after their diagnosis. With no proven treatments or even rehabilitation guidance, Long Covid affects people’s ability to resume normal life and their capacity to work.

So, what can you do to avoid Long Covid?

A major factor contributing factor is the state of your immune system. There are many things you can do to maintain a strong & balanced immune system, they are as simple as eating healthy diet, prioritizing sleep, reducing chronic inflammation in the body, exercising regularly, and minimizing stress.

By enhancing your immunity, you can reduce the severity of COVID-19 and the likelihood of suffering Long Covid and additionally help to protect yourself from other pathogens, viruses, and bacteria.

By enhancing your immunity, you can reduce the severity of COVID-19 and the likelihood of suffering Long Covid and additionally help to protect yourself from other pathogens, viruses, and bacteria.



If you have symptoms such significant hair loss, ongoing coughing, chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, chest or other unusual pain, or extant dizziness after you have been exposed to COVID-19, you might be a victim of “Long Covid”. However, these symptoms vary from person to person and need a thorough diagnosis to determine the right treatments.

