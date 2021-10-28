Label Says ‘Lisa Blackpink’ Won’t be Joining NYE Countdown

BANGKOK — K-pop star “Lisa Blackpink” won’t be participating in the New Year’s Eve festivities in Thailand, her record company said Thursday, a potential embarrassment to government officials who had insisted that her appearance was already confirmed.

In a letter released to the media today, YG Entertainment said Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal, the Thailand-born singer from the K-pop band Blackpink, will not be performing at Phuket countdown festival as alleged by some reports.

“We hope that there should not be any confusion,” the brief statement said.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said earlier this week that Lisa and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli have confirmed their bookings for which the ministry has set a budget of 100 million baht to hire them.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand and other high ranking officials also repeated a similar message throughout the month.

The government has yet to clarify what caused the miscommunication.