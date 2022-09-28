SX MARKETPLACE TRULY SATISFIES ALL SHOPPERS WITH SUSTAINABLE AND ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRODUCTS

The SX Marketplace zone has a wide variety of booths. The company is set to bring the best self-sufficient, sustainable and eco-friendly products from more than 300 stores to sell at the event. Sufficient Living Zone offers top local products from the community development projects across the country such as OTOP projects, Pracharath Rak Samakkee Project, and “A Good Community with Smile” Project to create careers and incomes for the community. Sustainable Living Zone is here to please the craft and design lovers with a wide range of products designed for sustainable living. The Green Living Market sells innovative products for a better environment, including Smart Farm tools, clean energy products, and vehicles of the future. In addition, there is a Sustainable Book Garden is the home and garden décor center, with a tree market workshop that invites everyone to plant trees. No matter how small space you have, you can add green space to make our planet fresh and sustainable.

Let’s start with finding inspiration about design and sustainability at “room Betterism Design Exhibition 2022”, in which the magazine room has collected Architecture and sustainability designs on display. The belief that creating a good design is not only beneficial for users, but also good for the society around it and is the starting point for creating a sustainable world. The exhibits also address the needs of function, aesthetics, sustainability, and positive impact on society. At the same time, it caters to the daily life, and most importantly, every piece is made for sale and practical use because sustainability that truly benefits shouldn’t just be an outline on paper.

PRODUCTS FROM RED LINGZHI

BOOTH: KHAO HIN SORN ROYAL DEVELOPMENT STUDY CENTER

Red lingzhi is packed with anti-oxidant properties. It can nourish the body. Boil red lingzhi in drinking water like making tea. It also comes in the capsule form. This educational center is also the first organization in Thailand to provide knowledge on vegetable growing, maintaining soil quality and economic animal for farmers. It is also a living nature museum.

COMMUNITY GOODS FROM PRACHUAB KHIRI KHAN PROVINCE

BOOTH: PRACHARATH RAK SAMAKKEE SOCIAL ENTERPRISE (THAILAND) CO., LTD, PRACHUAB KHIRI KHAN PROVINCE

CHA CHUEN CHAI RAI KHAM POR

BOOTH: THAI SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE ASSOCIATION

Tea is the world’s most popular drink, but the caffeine content from tea leaves can interfere with sleep. Therefore, Cha Chuen Chai Rai Kham Por used caffeine-free Jequirity leaves that are grown and taken care of by natural methods and have received the SDGsPGS, the organic farming certificate to guarantee its quality. It is produced by kneading and drying in the sun at about 30 degrees for a total of 5 times, resulting in abluezosize that is 30-100 times sweeter than sugar but without calories. Therefore, it is suitable for people with diabetes and high blood sugar levels. It helps to sleep deeply, reduce coughing, expel phlegm, diuretic and cure hepatitis.

“BENJAPAKEE NECKLACE” AND STYLISH PRODUCTS FROM HIPSTER ARTISTS

BOOTH: SARAPHAD SABPHASILP

Facebook page ” Saraphad Sabphasilp” has worked with the arts community across the country. It collects unique products from the community to be presented to a wide range of design products in one store. It causes escalation, add interest and inspire other community stores. For this event, the proud-to-present products is “Benjapakee necklace” made by four communities divided into designs, embroidery, silverware and distribution. This piece of art has out together artisans, who once lost their hope in life, to create such a lively art. Art is truly healing. It’s a truly personal and inspiring product of all kinds of art.

GREEN DOG TREATS

BOOTH: LAIKA

This is a dog snack brand that aims to make healthy treats for their beloved pets and good for the world by opting for insect protein alternatives, cultured from the brand’s own insect farm. The remaining vegetables and fruits or residue from making juice, which is clean and free of substances, are used to feed the insects. This reduces the problem of food waste and obtains quality protein products that are one of the staples of dog treats. You can choose from 2 recipes: Happy Vitamins that boost immunity, rich in vitamins needed for the body, and Cotton Touch that nourishes the skin, coat and nails, Omega 3 and 6. At the event, they offer special promotions, discount and souvenirs from the store. You can simply get all these by adding LINE friends to the shop.

HAND BAGS FROM KAREN TRIBE (PAKANYOR)

BOOTH: LAMPHUN CITY LAB SHOP

Lamphun City Lab is a social enterprise agency that works as a network. It gathers locals, producers of agricultural goods and crafts, designers who are ready to add new ideas and designs to local products, and young entrepreneurs who want to promote Lamphun’s products on a large scale. At the boot, there are many products ranging from sculpted, and hand-painted ceramic, Longan rice crackers with dried longan meat, rose syrup, cocoa products. The products that Lamphun City Lab proudly presents is a bag by a Pakanyor people who have the will and ability to craft but have no opportunity to distribute it outside their community. Lamphum City Lab therefore connects hill tribes with designers, using local materials and sewing techniques to design a bag with a beautiful design, easy to use and suitable for urban lifestyle.

RECYCLED CEMENT BAG “KID JAK TUNG”

BOOTH: SCG

SCG selects products that stand out for sustainability to present and sell at many events. One of the products that many people pay a lot of attention is to the Recycled Cement Bags. The bags that do not meet the standard quality and are waiting to be destroyed are turned into design products to add value and increase the service life of the product. This is sparked by the circular economy concept , which guides SCG’s operations to make the most of its resources. Anyone who is interested can shop for cement bags in a variety of sizes, vary from cute handbags to pencil bags.

MORE THAN 300 GREEN BRANDS

BOOT: ECOTOPIA

ECOTOPIA has collected products from over 300 brands of non-chemical and recycled products that please the world’ lovers. The featured item to introduce at the event is a household food waste digester from the HASS brand. That can turn food waste into fertilizer within just 24 hours. In addition, we offer sunscreens from the passun brand, which is free of harmful chemicals to corals, suitable for applying to the skin before diving. Another bestseller is the beautifully designed coasters from KING COASTER, made from a special, porous ground texture, which helps to absorbs water well, so that it does not cause waterlogging or mold. The price is only 100 baht. Let’s go shopping here at the boot or at ECOTIPIA, 3rd floor, Siam Discovery.

ORGANIC TREES CULTIVATED WITH LOVE

BOOTH: KALAVELA ORGANIC FARM

Kalavela Organic Farm is an organic plantation in Kanchanaburi province that cultivates with love and grows with determination”. In the area of 12 Rai by River Kwai, 9 types of salad vegetables, common herbs both in Thailand and abroad, are grown. The event aims to bring a variety of trees and vegetables for residents to choose to grow in order to increase the green space in their homes. Come shop here or at the Kalavela Organic Farm Zone at Tops Market.

Before going home, don’t forgot to stop by to pick up a tree home. We provide 10,000 free trees throughout the event. You can simply scan the QR Code or click https://rebrand.ly/SX2022 and tell us the reason you want a tree to grow at home.