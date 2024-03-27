Lisa’s Birthday Is “Meatball Stand-Eating Day” in Buriram

BURIRAM – On March 27, 2024, the city of Buriram in Thailand celebrated the birthday of Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The event was held at the back of Buriram Railway Station, where Lisa once revealed her love for the local delicacy known as “Meatball Stand-Eating“.

The event was organized by the Meatball Stand-Eating Vendors Association, the Tourism Business Association of Buriram Province, the Tourism Industry Council of Buriram Province, and the Buriram Provincial Administrative Organization.

In attendance were representatives from the tourism sector, as well as local residents who came to celebrate Lisa’s birthday.

Ms. Eamarmorn Rassameeratyatham, president of the Tourism Business Association of Buriram Province, said that the people of Buriram and the meatball vendors are thrilled that it is Lisa’s birthday. The people of Buriram consider her as a person who has brought fame to the province and is the only person who could create a buzz that made the whole world know about Buriram meatballs in no time.

Mr. Chatchaiphat Saranram, President of the Tourism Industry Council of Buriram Province, said that first of all, he would like to wish Lisa happiness every day, happiness everywhere, good health, and the strength to produce work for her fans to follow.

As for Lisa’s birthday cake today, it will be a cake specially made for Lisa. There will be meatball vendors who will stick meatballs on the cake. And today will be the day to mark the meatball stand-eating by using 27 March as Buriram Meatball Stand-Eating Day, along with the launch of the meatball pants.

Mr. Yutthachai Phongpanich, deputy governor of Buriram Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO), said that PAO is ready to support job and income generation. In the past, they have tried to organize various meatball events to give vendors the opportunity to earn a living as part of the province’s bigger picture.

