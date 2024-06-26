Kubota and Greyhound Turn Rice Straw Waste to Agri-Wear Fashion

BANGKOK — Siam Kubota, a major company in the agricultural equipment industry, has partnered with Greyhound Original, a Thai brand that designs streetwear-style clothing, to create sustainable fashion using textiles made from rice straw components.

The two companies recently launched the campaign ‘KUBOTA x GREYHOUND ORIGINAL PRESENTS Turn Waste to Agri-Wear.

Pitsanu Milinthanuch, Assistant Managing Director and General Manager of Sales, Marketing and Service at Siam Kubota Corporation Limited, revealed that the products from this collection come from research on innovative rice straw fiber mixed with silk fiber. This was developed into textiles for use in lifestyle fashion products by the Faculty of Agriculture and Technology, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan, Surin Campus, in collaboration with rice farmers and silk farmers.

Pitsanu said that global warming and PM2.5 dust problems mainly come from burning, especially in the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, Siam Kubota, which develops agricultural machinery technology and innovation, places importance on sustainability and seeks ways to manage agricultural waste to create added value.

“Rice, in particular, is the country’s main economic crop, covering the largest cultivation area of 65 million rai, or 20% of Thailand’s total area. This results in a large amount of rice straw, which is agricultural waste, causing impacts from management by burning methods.”

Pakin Penparakul, Chief Executive Officer of Mud and Hound Public Company Limited, the producer of Greyhound fashion products, said that currently, the company designs and produces fashion products under the GREEN LABEL, using recycled textiles from plastic and fabric scraps from production, accounting for 10% of their products.

The company has now produced 20 items including clothing, hats, and bags. The marketing period is 3 months, with sales already started at GREYHOUND STORE branches in Central World and Central Ladprao, and EVERYTHINGHOUND STORE branches in Siam Paragon and Mega Bangna, as well as online through their website www.greyhound.co.th

