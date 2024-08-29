Chula Hospital and Dusit Thani Partner to Blend Medical Care with Hospitality

BANGKOK — Chulalongkorn Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dusit Thani Public Company Limited on August 29, 2024.

This partnership aims to enhance medical services by creating a comprehensive health service zone and health accommodations (Comprehensive Medical Corridor) in Bangkok.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chanchai Sittiphan, Director of Chulalongkorn Hospital and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University, highlighted that this collaboration brings together the strengths of both organizations. Dusit Thani is well-known for its expertise in hospitality, while Chulalongkorn Hospital is recognized for its medical services.

“Hospital and Hostpitality We are neighbors in the heart of Bangkok’s business district, which makes our locations ideal for providing easy access to both medical treatment and temporary accommodation,” said Dr. Chanchai.

The partnership allows patients who do not need to stay in the hospital but require ongoing care to use hotel accommodation for convenience. Patients can receive medical care from the hospital just by across the street while enjoying the comfort of hotel services, including meals tailored to their specific dietary needs.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Ratthaphon Phak-at, Deputy Director of Chulalongkorn Hospital, explained that they are testing new services for patients who don’t need to stay overnight in the hospital. For example, patients preparing for a colonoscopy, surgery, or radiation therapy, where hospitalization isn’t required but continuous follow-up is desired, can stay at a nearby hotel. This setup helps reduce the stress and inconvenience of traveling back and forth to the hospital.

Additionally, patients who need a sleep test can stay at Dusit Hotel and easily follow up with their doctor at Chulalongkorn Hospital, located just across the street. The hotel will also provide meals specifically designed to meet the nutritional needs of patients, ensuring that they receive the right balance of calories, protein, and other nutrients as recommended by their doctors.

The Deputy Director of Chulalongkorn Hospital emphasized the importance of providing patients with specific dietary care alongside accommodation near the hospital. Given Dusit Thani’s expertise in food services, the hospital has partnered with the Dusit Hotel Group to create a nutritious and well-balanced menu.

This menu is carefully designed with considerations for calories, sodium, and other additives, all based on doctors’ recommendations. For example, cancer patients are provided with meals that focus on energy and high protein, while patients preparing for procedures like a colonoscopy are given low-fiber foods.

“Patient meals are often bland and unappetizing,” said the Deputy Director. “But through this collaboration, we’ve developed meal and snacks that are both delicious and nutritionally appropriate for each patient’s needs.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ratthaphon noted that while this service is tailored for patients who can afford specialized treat, the hospital ensures that the same medical resources are used for all patients, regardless of their financial situation.

Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun, CEO of Dusit Thani Group, stated that this service will be provided at ‘Dusit Suites Ratchadamri Hotel,’ located near Chulalongkorn Hospital. The collaboration with Chulalongkorn Hospital will help Dusit Thani expand its hospitality business and support health tourism, aligning with future population trends.

