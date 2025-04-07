Thai Chef Pam Brings World’s Top Female Chef Title to Asia

BANGKOK — Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij of “POTONG,” a Thai-Chinese fine dining restaurant in Bangkok’s Yaowarat district, has been crowned “The World’s Best Female Chef 2025,” becoming the first Asian chef to receive this prestigious honor.

Following the announcement of “Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025” in late March, “50 BEST” has now revealed Chef Pam as the recipient of this global award. According to 50 Best, Chef Pam is the first Asian to claim this title in the award’s 14-year history. The winner is selected by an academy of 1,120 gastronomic experts from around the world.

At just 35 years old, Chef Pam is already paving the way for future generations of women in culinary arts. In 2024, she co-created the Women for Women scholarship, which provides a fully-funded culinary internship at POTONG each year to a young woman from an underprivileged rural Thai background.

Her impressive culinary journey began with a career shift from journalism to cooking. After winning a young chef award at 21, she moved to New York to study at the Culinary Institute of America and trained under celebrated chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Upon returning to Thailand, she became a judge on “Top Chef Thailand” and established The Table restaurant and private dining experience.

Advertisement

The opportunity to open POTONG came in 2019 when her family’s 120-year-old Chinese herbal pharmacy building became available. Working with her husband and business partner, Tor Boonpiti, she undertook an extensive renovation to create a multi-story restaurant in Bangkok’s Chinatown.

Through Potong’s tasting menu, Chef Pam shares her unique family heritage across approximately 20 courses of progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine, including her signature fragrant roast duck. The dining experience unfolds across different floors of the historic building, designed to engage all five senses while creating memorable moments for guests.

According to the Michelin Guide Thailand, Chef Pam is also a key figure in developing the Songwat district through the “Made in Songwat” project. Additionally, she established the Scholarship for Female Chef (WFW) to fulfill the dreams of girls who aspire to culinary careers but lack opportunities and financial resources.

“I believe women have instincts for creating balance and handling multiple tasks in the kitchen,” Chef Pam says. “Our attention to detail ensures that every element on the plate is perfect. These natural characteristics also help create a positive work environment, along with empathy and teamwork, which are just as important as culinary expertise.”

With the global platform this award provides, Chef Pam is poised to inspire and delight many more professionals, home cooks, and discerning diners worldwide.

__________