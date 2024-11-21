Siamese Jackal Found on Downtown Road, Rescued in Thailand

MAHASARAKHAM — A late-night encounter with a Siamese jackal in downtown Mahasarakham led to a chain of events highlighting the unusual presence of protected wildlife in urban areas.

The incident unfolded when a passerby noticed an unusual animal near a curved road section. “The creature’s behavior immediately caught my attention,” said Thitima, 28, who initially passed by on her motorcycle. After consulting with her boyfriend, they returned to find what appeared to be a jackal, visibly distressed by passing vehicles.

“It exhibited behavior quite different from domestic dogs,” Thitima explained. “While it showed its teeth, it never barked. The animal was clearly stressed and afraid of both people and vehicle noise.”

The couple spent 30 minutes attempting to secure the animal’s safety, providing water and trying unsuccessfully to contact emergency services, rescue teams, and livestock officials due to the late hour.

They managed to temporarily contain the jackal in a nearby hotel until patrol police arrived. With police assistance, they secured the animal and provided temporary care until around 11 p.m.

Later, Thitima posted the story and two photos in the Facebook group ‘Mahasarakham Buy-Sell Help,’ asking if anyone had lost a jackal and which agencies could take the animal. The post received numerous comments and shares, with many identifying it as a Siamese jackal, a protected wildlife species that cannot be legally kept in possession.

The following morning revealed the complexity of handling protected wildlife. The livestock department redirected them to the Forest Protection Hotline 1362, as jackals fall under protected wildlife status.

The Khon Kaen Wildlife Center was notified, though Thitima expressed bewilderment at finding a forest-dwelling animal in an urban setting.

Following police advice, they sought veterinary confirmation at Oonrak Animal Hospital. Dr. Jitboon Phujongjit’s examination confirmed it was indeed a jackal, weighing 4 kg, though its sex remains unknown. Wildlife experts will need to determine its age.

The Siamese jackal, also known as the Southeast Asian golden jackal, has been a subject of scientific interest. Recent research from 2023 supports its classification as a distinct subspecies through mDNA analysis. These creatures typically inhabit mountainous regions near farms or residential forests, sustaining themselves on small prey including birds, reptiles, and frogs, supplemented by fruits.

The jackal is scheduled for transfer to the Khon Kaen Wildlife Center, where it will receive specialized care appropriate for protected wildlife.

