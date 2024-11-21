Taiwan Expo 2024 Opens in Bangkok to Showcase Hi-technologies

BANGKOK — Taiwan Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Bangkok, bringing together 170 Taiwanese companies to showcase advanced technologies and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

The exhibition, organized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), centers on the theme “Advancing Smart New Southbound.”

The three-day event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center features ten pavilions across six major exhibit areas, highlighting innovations in smart manufacturing, healthcare, lifestyle solutions, and circular economy initiatives. A special cultural zone, TAIWAN SELECT, offers visitors hands-on experiences with traditional crafts like zodiac lantern-making and native plant workshops.

“Thailand’s strategic location and favorable investment climate make it an ideal partner for Taiwan’s technological expertise,” said Ms. Cynthia Kiang, Director-General of International Trade Administration. She emphasized how Taiwan’s strengths in semiconductors and smart technologies align with Thailand’s industrial transformation goals.

The expo showcases several cutting-edge developments:

Smart manufacturing solutions featuring AI-optimized scheduling and carbon management systems

Healthcare innovations including smart ward technologies presented by leading Taiwanese hospitals

Sustainable technology solutions focusing on recycling and resource reuse

Cultural exchange programs promoting traditional Taiwanese crafts and cuisine

Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand Chang Chun-Fu highlighted the growing educational exchanges between the two countries, noting that Thai student numbers in Taiwan have quadrupled while Taiwanese students in Thailand have increased sixfold over the past decade.

The event will host multiple industry forums focused on healthcare innovation, circular economy, and smart manufacturing, alongside business matchmaking sessions to facilitate direct collaboration between Thai and Taiwanese enterprises.

Taiwan Expo 2024 runs from November 21-23, with free admission daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

