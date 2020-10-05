Farang Rental Wife, Anti-Communist Films Marked for Preservation

BANGKOK — A film about Thai-farang love during the Vietnam War, the making of a retro cowboy action flick, and a Cold War propaganda vilifying Communism are just some of the entries added to the national registry.

Ten films deemed culturally and historically significant or in danger of disappearing were filed to the nation’s film registry on Sunday, which celebrates Thai Film Preservation Day.

Orawan Chawasilp, a public relations officer at the Thai Film Archive, said that the chosen 10 films include both submissions from the public and those chosen by their panel of experts.

“The films chosen by us are largely footage that people don’t even know exist, but that we think is historically valuable,” Orawan said. “For example, the 1967 behind-the-scenes footage of ‘Nuea Kla’ show us what it was like to film a movie back in the day, with all of its difficulties.”

Also notable is a 1929 documentary of a Siamese Boy Scout delegate visiting Japan, and a 1975 one documenting then-prime minister Kukrij Pramoj’s trip to Communist China that ended years of hostility between the two nations.

This year’s 10 additions mark 10 years of the National Heritage film registry, which now has 210 films.