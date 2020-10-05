Activist: No Words From Privy Council on Reform Petition

BANGKOK — Anti-government protest leader Arnon Nampa said Monday that the movement has not heard back from either the government or the Privy Council about their 10-point demands for political reforms.

The activists submitted a letter on Sept. 20 through a senior police officer during a rally at Sanam Luang before declaring victory and ending their demonstration. Protest leaders said at the time that the petition, which called for reforms of the monarchy, had to be heard by the palace, but Arnon said that does not seem to be the case.

“I don’t think it was relayed to the king. I don’t think the government dares to,” Arnon said.

He said it’s still not decided as to how they will make sure that the demands reach His Majesty the King. The petition includes calls to abolish the lese majeste law, one sided information about the monarchy, and the monarch’s direct command over several military units.

Another protest co-leader, Panupong Jadnok, also said in an interview with Khaosod English last week that protesters need to make their voice louder to make the 10 demands heard, and that means more people on the streets.

The next anti-government rally is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Democracy Monument. Arnon said it won’t end within one day.

“We expect a full house along Ratchadamnoen Avenue. And it will be a prolonged one,” he said. The rally is scheduled to coincide with the 47th anniversary of the massive protest on the same road that toppled a military regime in 1973.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha on Monday warned those who will attend the protests next week to respect the laws. Prayut said he hopes the situation won’t get out of control and turned violent.

“They can demonstrate but don’t break the laws,” Prayut told reporters. The premier said the parliament is already responding to some of the demands such as charter amendment proposals, and protesters should listen as well.