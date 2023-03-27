Japanese Animation Film “Suzume” Is a Hit in China, South Korea

Japanese animation film “Suzume” topped China’s box office during its debut weekend, raking in over 90 million yuan ($13 million) while attracting over 3 million South Korean viewers less than three weeks after its release, according to local media reports.

The latest work by Japanese animation director Makoto Shinkai ranked top in China on Sunday, the third day of its screening, Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency reported Monday, citing figures from the China Movie Data Information Network

Suzume is a fantasy film that follows the adventures of a 17-year-old girl and a mysterious young man as they work together to prevent disasters across Japan.

Suzume’s strong start in China follows the success of Shinkai’s 2016 fantasy blockbuster “your name.” which became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the country that year.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Shinkai told local fans in a video message on Monday that he would make good on his promise made during his recent trip to Seoul that he would return if Suzume was seen by more than 3 million viewers after its release on March 8th.

The film saw widespread success after its release in Japan last year, becoming the first Japanese animated film in over 20 years to be nominated for the top award at the Berlin International Film Festival.