Former Miss Universe Talks About Being a Single Mother

BANGKOK – The Russian-Canadian beauty Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 2005, has been living in Thailand for over 20 years since she won the Miss Universe crown there. She recently spoke about her life as a single mother for the first time in an interview on the WOODY FM show with Woody Milintachinda, a famous Thai host.

Natalie said that she never thought her marriage to Dean Kelly, a businessman, would end this way.

“He was the person I would grow old with and spend the rest of my life with, but not everyone is that lucky, so it’s a bit difficult to talk about,” she said.

Miss Universe 2005 was previously married to Paradorn Srichaphan, a former top Thai tennis player, and divorced. She said it was different this time because she had a child.

“As you know, I’ve been through a marriage before, and I’ve been divorced before, but I’ve never had a child. This is a very different and new life, and I can handle my emotions to a certain extent better than before because I’m older and more mature now. I have learned to be responsible for another life, which is very valuable. It’s not easy, so I’m really focusing on making sure my daughter isn’t affected by it, or as little as possible.”

Natalie said that this is a sensitive topic, especially when she sees her daughter having to face the separation of her parents. Natalie said that her daughter doesn’t deserve any pain and that is the hardest part for her.

“I want her to have a stable idea of what family is, what marriage is, what love is, but unfortunately I feel like I can’t give her that because her father and I are separated and divorced. And even though I think we can give her that at some point, it’s hard, it’s not easy. I can tell you my whole idea of love and relationships…”

The beauty queen, nicknamed “Fah” in Thai for her blue eyes, said she is currently writing a book about love and life.

“If you can first build a temple of love within yourself, embrace yourself and love completely, you can do it without conditions. Whether you are together or not. I feel like in this case I’m still trying to build a temple of love 50 percent of the time. The rest has to come from someone else.”

Natalie also said that she will continue to live in Thailand, which she feels is her home since she came to compete in Miss Universe.

“I don’t think it will be Russia. I don’t think it will be Canada. Maybe it will be Thailand because I love it here. Thailand has changed me in many ways in a positive way. The place I want to die will probably be Thailand. I would be happy to spend the rest of my life here and die here.

