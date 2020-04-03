Public Transport, Food Delivery Adjust Service Hours For Curfew

BANGKOK — Public transport services, as well as food delivery services, announced their new service hours in the wake of an overnight curfew set to begin tonight.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said Friday he has ordered all public transport operators to cease their services from 9.30pm to 4am per the Prime Minister’s declaration of a nationwide curfew between 10pm to 4am, starting Friday.

The measure is also applied to other modes of transport across the country such as songthaew, taxi, motorcycle taxi, tuk tuk, and chartered bus/van services, Saksayam said.

Operators of BTS and MRT said they will operate from 6am to 9.30pm, while the Airport Rail Link announced trains will be running from 5.30am to 9.30pm.

Bangkok buses operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will be serving commuters from 4am to 9pm, BMTA president Surachai Iamwachirasakul said.

Long-distance trains that left their origin stations later than 1pm will be suspended, the State Railway of Thailand announced. Passengers can check the affected services here.

Intercity buses operated by The Transport Co. will continue to run for routes that left their origins before 11am. All routes operated by private operators Nakhonchai Air and Sombat Tour are now suspended.

Don Mueang International Airport said its international terminal is still open 24 hours a day, while its domestic terminal is open from 4.30am to 8.30pm. Suvarnabhumi Airport said it’s still operating round-the-clock, but passengers are encouraged to check their flight status with the respective airlines.

Food delivery service providers including Grab, Food Panda, and LineMan also announced service suspensions during the curfew hours.

Grab deliverymen.

