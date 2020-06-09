Partial Solar Eclipse To Darken Bangkok This Month

BANGKOK — Thailand will witness a partial solar eclipse later this month, according to the national astronomical body.

The National Astronomical Research Institute said the phenomenon will be visible between 1pm to 4.10pm on June 21. People across the country will be able to witness the sun going partially blackout, though the spectacle will be most visible in the northern region, at 63 percent.

Bangkokians will see the eclipse at a less-impressive 40 percent, while people in the southern region see the least at 16 percent, astronomers said.

Stargazers are warned against staring directly at the sun with their bare eyes or attempting to use improvised tools such as sunglasses, x-ray films, or CDs since they are not designed to filter out harmful UV light.

If you’re unable to obtain a pair of eclipse glasses, the institute recommended welding helmets capable of shading to level 14 or higher or watch a live broadcast from the institute’s four observatories across the country.

Those who missed the phenomenon will have to wait for seven years for the next one, astronomers said.