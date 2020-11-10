Japan Film Fest to Add Whimsy to Bangkokians’ November

BANGKOK — A bevy of award-winning Japanese films will screen at a downtown mall through November.

The Japanese Film Festival is organized by the Japan Foundation. It will be hel at House Samyan theater from Friday through Nov. 22. Opening the festival on Wednesday is “Talking the Pictures” (2019), a charming historical film set during the silent era about an aspiring voice actor.

All films will be screened with both Thai and English subtitles. Check the full schedule for the 15 films in the festival on the House Samyan website.

Screenings include such as “Gone Wednesday” (2020) about seven different personalities living in one body, “Voices in the Wind” (2020) about a 17-year-old who revisits the town where her family was killed in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, as well as four short stop-motion animation films by Takeshi Yashiro featuring heartstring-tugging fantasy creatures.

Tickets cost 160 baht for adults, 140 baht for House Samyan members, and 120 baht for students.

The films will also be screened online from Nov. 20 to 29 for free and require online registration. See the schedule here. Films are only available for 24 hours from the scheduled starting times.

House Samyan is on the fifth floor of Samyan Mitrtown, reachable from MRT Sam Yan.