PSA: You Can Donate to Migrants, Health Workers in Samut Sakhon

SAMUT SAKHON — Members of the public, including expats, can donate both money and medical equipment to migrant workers and frontline medical professionals in Samut Sakhon, where many are grappling with the new wave of coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday, 1,273 infections were found in Samut Sakhon province over the past week. The cluster was traced by health officials to the Mahachai Market’s shrimp section.

The Red Cross is collecting donations for care packages for migrant workers under quarantine in Samut Sakhon. According to rights activists, both healthy and infected workers are being locked together and unable to work for their salaries, as prices of basic necessities skyrocket.

Donate to the Thai Red Cross for Disaster Relief account at Kasikorn Bank, account number 001-1-34567-0 to contribute. When donating, you can add a note either in Thai or English to specify the donations be used to aid migrant workers affected by COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon.

Worakit Jariyasophon, a doctor at Tha Chalom City Hospital, says that his colleagues need more medical equipment to conduct COVID-19 tests in the province.

“We need protective equipment since we go into the ‘red zones’ and need to change the equipment daily,” Worakit, 45, said. He has first posted online asking for donations in doctor’s online group

Mail donations of N95 masks, medical PPE suits, alcohol gel, face shields, and so on (not money) to:

Worakit Jariyasophon

Tha Chalom City Hospital

978 Thawai Road, Tha Chalom District

Samut Sakhon 74000

To donate to Samut Sakhon Hospital, whose doctors and nurses are central to the ongoing bid to contain the outbreak, transfer money to SCB account number 570-443547-6 to the hospital’s donation account (in English the account name may show up as “Ngenborijakko” on your phone).

Contact the hospital’s donation department for corporate donations at 061-2199885.

Until Dec. 30, Kerry Express delivery service is offering free delivery for people sending masks and other medical equipment to hospitals located in Samut Sakhon.

Bring your parcel to any branch of Kerry nationwide and address it to one of the eligible hospitals. Kerry will deliver it for free (but charges for buying a box still applies).

The following hospitals are eligible: Jessada Hospital, Mahachai Hospital, Mahachai Hospital 2, Mahachai Hospital 3, Vichaivej Hospital International Samut Sakhon, Vichaivej Hospital International Om Noi, Samut Sakhon Hospital, Ekachai Hospital, Krathumbaen Hospital, Vibharam Samut Sakhon Hospital, Mahachai Hospital, and Ban Phaeo Hospital.