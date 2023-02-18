Knowledge Book Fair and Mini Food Fest by Matichon

The Knowledge Book Fair by Matichon Publishing House has started today at Museum Siam in Old Bangkok and will run through tomorrow.

The event, February 18–19, 2023, presented that reading a book can go well with many lifestyles, including tasting food and drink, listening to music, or hard talking.

It gathers celebrated authors, artists, scholars, and more to share insider tips on their fields in special talks.

Two-hundred Thai-language titles will be available along with a selection of food by Sentangsedtee. Attendees will also get a chance to win a free book through the “Knowledge Sharing” campaign by sharing their favorite or life-changing books.

There will be an array of food and drink vendors to keep everyone’s stomachs happy and live music by Roberto Uno in the garden zone.

Panbua Boonpan, a managing director of Matichon Group, in which Khaosod English is part of, said this is a two-in-one unique event. where a selection of knowledge books meet a selection of tasty food.

Workshops and walking tour around the area will also be available.