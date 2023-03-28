Guide for Songkran Festival in Bangkok

People in Bangkok will not be allowed to be scantily dressed for the upcoming Songkran Festival’s water fight and there will be no alcohol sale, use of high-pressure water gun, or use of powder at the sites, said Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday.

City Hall will organize the festival between April 12-14 in 50 districts. Each district will be designated with different level of wetness, or amount of water allowed to be splashed, so people can choose according to their preferences.

There will also be a ceremony to make merit and offer food to monks, a pouring ceremony for the elderly, cultural performances, the Thai way of playing, and the sale of good products in 50 districts.