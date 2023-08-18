The National Science and Technology Fair Targets the Bright and Creative Generations

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovations (MHESI) hold the National Science and Technology Fair Downtown in an effort to encourage city residents to increase their interests in science and apply it to their daily lives

Taking place at the Bangkok Art & Art Culture Centre (BACC) in Pathumwan district between August 17th and 20th 2023, the fair will feature science and technology exhibition and innovation and invention exhibitions, Sci-Talks by the country’s leading gurus in different fields and a creative science workshop, all under the same roof, making it one of Thailand’s largest science and technology fairs ever.

The MHESI is staging the National Science and Technology Fair Downtown to draw the attention of city residents to the roles of science and technology in driving the country’s economic growth and to show how art and science can go together to improve our lives.

This year, the theme of the event is “For Bright and Creative Generations” and targets young people in the city. The event incorporates five main stations; Sci Talks, Innovation exhibition, Science photo galleries; Tech Talks by leading influencers and science workshop.

Asst. Prof. Rawin Raviwongse, President of the National Science Museum Thailand (NSM) explained that science, technology and innovation (STI) are embedded in the national development strategy. STI are also essential for solving economic, social and environmental problems, while these support business growth by creating economic opportunities for entrepreneurs and strengthening industries by promoting the use of cutting-edge IT and technology in operations.

In this regard, the MHESI has long been committed to promoting technological development and supporting research at all levels since these play a prominent role in driving the country’s economic growth and sustainable future.

The ministry has also worked to improve the quality of manpower for science and technology and the new generation of researchers. In addition, MHESI has been tasked to promote research and development as well as monitor and evaluate research proposals for better results.

The ministry is taking on science, research and development as well as innovation. It also keeps working on national infrastructure development of the highest quality, manpower in science, technology and innovation transfer.

“We believe the National Science and Technology Fair 2023 with a variety of science exhibitions and activities would encourage participants to use the scientific knowledge they’ve gained to create value-added products, thus, contribute to the country’s economic growth.

“The fair helps promote inclusion amongst students and young people, encouraging them to express their thoughts. It also gives them an opportunity to gain new knowledge and inspires them to embrace practical tasks and prepares them to become tech experts and the new generation of innovators in the future,” he said, adding that the event also serves as a learning platform for science and technology education for the public.

“We hope they will apply what they learn from the fair to their everyday lives. This can help to create a culture of science and innovation in the country, boost the economic development and achieve sustainable development.” Rawin said.

Asst. Prof. Rawin also said the National Science and Technology Fair 2023 is being held at two different locations on the theme of “For Bright and Creative Generations” – one at IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi and the other at the BACC in Bangkok, making it the country’s largest science and technology event ever.

He added that for the National Science and Technology Fair Downtown this year, the concept of exhibitions and activities is a combination of science and art with urban accents in order to draw the attention of city residents, especially young visitors, while promoting inclusion and encouraging them to use science to solve problems.

“The idea behind the fair in the city is that all we need to do is to inspire young people and make science interesting, fun and relevant, so they will take it up. You will be amazed by a variety of fun activities, hands-on experiments and entertainments we have provided for your pleasure,” he said.

The event has five main stations; Sci Talks, Innovation exhibition, Science photo galleries; Tech Talks by leading influencers and science workshop. Catch up with the latest trends in science with Sci-Talks.

The program is run by the country’s well-known experts who will share their experiences over the hot issues and trends in science and technology, including the advancement of AI, technology for a better future, what is ChatGPT and why does it matter? and how to use Midjourney to create AI art. There’s nothing new about combing science and art.

Visitors can explore an innovation exhibition that brings the outstanding quality of works from scientists and artists who mix science with art. Check out some of the amazing exhibits – “Psyjai”, a chatbot for mental health care; “Ajarn Robot 1”, which can teach you proper English; and “Dinsaw Mini”, a companion robot for the elderly. The highlight is science photo galleries where visitors would delight in viewing the meaningful science photos and the amazing stories behind them.

Don’t miss Tech Talks run by Thai tech influencers. Krait-anan Iamchan will chat about “How to Price Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Art, explaining how to achieve a balance between not pricing too high and risk collectors not buying your works. Patchara Tharakij will tell you how we can use computer science to create games. Last but not least, the country’s well-known physics tutor and freelance photographer Sirawit Kuwawattananon will speak on “the Science Behind the Camera”.

Young visitors are invited to take part in a science workshop that bridges fun and learning. Get inspired and learn some of the basic scientific concepts that support an understanding of the world around you and try out some hands-on science experiments.

“All the educational and fun activities are under one roof to keep you informed and thoroughly entertained. If you get tired, just sit down and rest your feet. You can satisfy your stomach with snacks from food trucks while enjoying relaxing music played by Thai indie bands. It will be amazing. Fun is guaranteed,” Rawin said.