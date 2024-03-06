QSNCC Excites Youngsters With 3 Concerts and Fan Meets in March

BANGKOK – The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) has reasserted its position as “The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform for All” by expanding its customer base to youth with three new high-profile events scheduled for March.

They are “CHA EUN-WOO 2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] in Bangkok” with Korean heartthrob Cha Eun-Woo; “2024 Youngjae Asia Tour (Inside Out) Concert

in Thailand” with “Youngjae”, a member of the renowned Korean boy group GOT7; and “AssetWhite Presents PIANO & The Magic 7 Concert” with “Tor Saksit” and many guests.

These events will appeal to young people in line with QSNCC’s mission to be more than just a venue for MICE.

“Our main goal is to make QSNCC ‘The Ultimate Inspiring World Class Event Platform

for All,’ which is ready to organize a diverse range of events for all age groups. At QSNCC, we can organize a variety of lifestyle events from concerts and fan meetings to game tournaments and e-sports, which means our target customers are not limited to event organizers, seminar attendees or people who visit exhibitions. All young people who have a passion for activities or different lifestyle events can visit QSNCC too,” said

Surapol Utintu, Chief Executive Officer of N.C.C. Management and Development

Co., Ltd., the operator of QSNCC.

The three events scheduled for March include:

• CHA EUN-WOO 2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] in Bangkok – AROHA fandom must not miss this solo fan meeting with talented young actor Cha Eun-Woo, who has prepared a series of surprises for his fans in Thailand. And since March is his birth month, be prepared for even more excitement on Saturday, March 9, 2024, 19.00, at Exhibition Hall 3-4, level G.

• 2024 Youngjae Asia Tour (Inside Out) Concert in Thailand promises plenty of fun for all members of Ahgase fandom in Thailand yet again as GOT7 member Youngjae is preparing his latest Asia concert tour with two shows scheduled for Bangkok on Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, 2024, 17.00-22.00,

at Exhibition Hall 3-4, level G.

• AssetWhite Presents PIANO&i The Magic 7 Concert will bring the magic of an amazing piano performance by Tor-Saksit Vejsupaporn as he performs songs by 7 leading artists in the Thai music industry. The concert will be performed under the concept of “The Magic 7” as one key has 7 notes and every note has its own magic. There will be two shows at 14.00 and 19.30 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Ballroom 1-4, level 1.

Since its re-opening in September 2022, QSNCC has been a highly trusted venue for both Thai and international organizers who have seen its potentials, readiness and convenient location in the heart of the city with a connection to the MRT. In addition, QSNCC boasts cutting-edge technologies for organizing events, top-notch security measures that meet international standards and excellent facilities.

QSNCC has been chosen as a venue for more than 20 concerts and fan meetings, such as 4EVE The 1st Concert Friends & Family, T-POP Concert Fest, EXO-SC BACK TO BACK FANCON IN BANGKOK, 2023 KIM SEON HO ASIA TOUR IN BANGKOK < ONE, TWO, THREE. SMILE > and LAUV ‘the between albums tour’, among others. These events being held at QSNCC have given a boost to the Thai economy while generating revenue for the Thai entertainment industry.

“By expanding our event profile to covering events in the entertainment industry as well as expanding our target group to the young generation who are among the most avid concertgoers and fans, we are confident that we can be ‘more than just a convention center’. With restaurants, cafés, convenience stores, sport club, spa, as well as shower station in the retail zone, QSNCC is ready to welcome all comers to our venue with excellent services and memorable experiences. We expect around 50,000 people to attend

these three events in March,” Surapol said.