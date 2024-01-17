‘Bruno Mars’ Coming Back to Bangkok This March

BANGKOK — Promoter Live Nation Tero on Tuesday announced ticket prices for the Bruno Mars concert in Bangkok this March.

The American singer-songwriter will perform at Rajamangala National Stadium on March 30, 2024 with tickets ranging from 2,000 to 11,000 baht. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale online from 10am on January 25, while the public round will start the day after.

Last week, the promoter confirmed that Mars will return to Bangkok and Singapore after almost six years. The announcement came as he kicked off his concert residency in Tokyo, where he covered “Heavy Rotation” of the Japanese girl group AKB48.

The concert will be the third time he plays in Bangkok after his first live gig in 2014 on his “Moonshine Jungle Tour” and again in 2018 as part of the “24K Magic World Tour.”

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Peter Gene Hernandez, known by his stage name Bruno Mars, rose to fame as a solo artist in 2010 by featuring in “Nothin’ on You” by B.o.B and “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy. He then released his debut studio album, “Doo-Wops & Hooligans,” in the same year, which was led by the chart-topping singles “Just the Way You Are” and “Grenade.”

His subsequent albums drew an array of musical styles, from disco “Unorthodox Jukebox” (2012) to R&B “24K Magic” (2016). In 2021, Mars formed a duo Silk Sonic with Anderson Paak, debuting “Leave the Door Open,” which won record of the year and three other awards at the 64th Grammy Awards.

