Polish Women Apologise For Sunbathing At Chiang Mai Temple

CHIANG MAI – On January 16, tourist police officers in Chuang Mai Province discovered two female Western tourists who had been seen sunbathing on a grass lawn beside the ancient pagoda in Wat Chiang Man, prompting varied reactions. Many people criticised them for disrespecting the temple and suggested that officials post more warning signs.

These photos were shared after Bangkok City Hall police urged foreign tourists on Monday not to sunbathe on the lawn of Sanam Luang, where one can see the Emerald Buddha Temple and the Grand Palace as the backdrop.

Phra Phayom Kanlayano, abbot of Wat Suan Kaew and a well-known Buddhist preacher, asked Thais not to become angry or blame the tourists. They may not understand Thai culture or traditions.

“The best way is to explain it to them. I believe that once they realise it, they will not do it again,” he said.

Chiang Mai tourist police officers revealed that the two female tourists sunbathing on the grass of a Chiang Mai temple were Polish nationals aged 19 and 20, who stayed at a hostel in the city centre.

They told the tourist police that they were unaware that such behaviour was against Thai culture and traditions. Two ladies apologised and expressed regret if it made the locals feel uncomfortable. Both of them have a strong affection for Chiang Mai. They praised the Chiang Mai Tourist Police for their guidance on how to behave at religious areas.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai Tourist Police signs urging “do and don’t” cautions and advice have been installed around popular tourist destinations. Along with requesting that Chiang Mai residents be excellent hosts while welcoming tourists, if foreigners are spotted behaving badly, they can alert the tourist police by calling 1155.

