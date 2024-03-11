‘LANY’ Is Returning to Bangkok This October

BANGKOK — Promoter Live Nation Tero on Sunday announced ticket prices for the upcoming LANY concert in Bangkok.

The American pop-rock band will perform in Bangkok at Impact Challenger Hall on Oct. 6, 2024. Tickets range from 2,300 to 11,500 baht and can be purchased online from 10am on Mar. 15. LANY fanclubs, Mastercard holders, Live Nation Tero members can get pre-sale tickets online at earlier dates starting from Monday.

This will be the sixth time that LANY performs in Bangkok since their debut show in 2017. The concert is part of the Asia leg of the “a beautiful blur” tour to promote their latest album of the same name released last September. The band will also stop at other Asian cities such as Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul.

LANY, an acronym for “Los Angeles New York,” was formed in Nashville in 2014 and rose to fame through tracks they uploaded on audio streaming service SoundCloud. The band is made up of frontman Paul Jason Klein, who also serves as the guitarist, and drummer Jake Clifford Goss. They are best known for hits such as “Malibu Nights,” “ILYSB,” and “Cause You Have To.”

