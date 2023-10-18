‘Daniel Caesar’ to Bring Back His R&B Beats to Bangkok This December

BANGKOK — Will it be the “Best Part” of December? Canadian R&B singer Daniel Caesar will perform in Bangkok this December.

As part of his Superpowers World Tour, Caesar’s gig will take place at Impact Muang Thong Thani on December 9. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale online from 10am on October 29 and will cost between 1,500 to 3,500 baht. General ticket sales will begin the next day.

Caesar will kick-start the third leg of his ongoing tour in Australia this November, before heading to Asia and Hawaii in December. This leg followed his previous shows in North America in October. The concert will be the second time he performs in Bangkok after his first live show in the capital in 2019.

Born Ashton Simmonds, the 28-year-old Grammy Awards winner released his first studio album “Freudian” in 2017, which was nominated for the Best R&B Album at the Grammy in 2018. At the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in the year after, he eventually won Best R&B Performance for his single “Best Part.”

The ongoing tour follows his latest studio album “Never Enough,” released in April, which include hits such as “Always” and “Do You Like Me?”