‘Ed Sheeran’ Returning to Bangkok Next February

BANGKOK — English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is returning to Bangkok next year — this time on a 360-degree revolving stage.

As part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced The Mathematics Tour), Sheeran’s gig will take place at Rajamangala National Stadium on February 10, 2024. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale online for UOB credit card holders from November 1 at 10am to November 3 at 9.59am and will cost between 1,800 to 12,000 baht. General ticket sales will begin on November 3 at 12pm.

Almost all of the seats at the country’s largest stadium will be occupied by Sheerios as the Shape of You hitmaker will be performing at the center of the field on a circular stage. The concert will also feature English singer-songwriter Calum Scott, who played last year in Bangkok during his “Bridges” tour.

The concert will be the third time he performs in Bangkok after his first live show in the capital in 2017 and again in 2019. The tour is in support of his fifth studio album “=,” released in 2021 and his sixth studio album “−,” released earlier in May.

Sheeran, 32, is best known for “Perfect,” “Shape of You,” and “Photograph.”