Speech by Mr. Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, on the 25th Anniversary of KIS International School

Speech by Mr. Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, Former Minister of Transport, on the 25th Anniversary of KIS International School

Good Evening Ladies and Gentlemen,

Congratulations KIS on reaching this remarkable milestone of

25 years of success! These 25 years have flown by, and it

feels like just yesterday that I first thought about starting this

school.

Many people have wondered why I, an engineer, contractor,

and real estate developer with no background in education,

decided to start KIS. I would like to share with you the vision

and what inspired me to do it.

I grew up in a very poor family and had to fight for everything.

I taught myself many things and loved to read. Reading,

especially Chinese martial arts stories, taught me that

continual practice and learning are key to becoming the best.

This early interest in education stayed with me. I got into

Triam Udom Suksa, one of the best high schools in the

country, and later graduated from Chulalongkorn University

with a degree in Civil Engineering.

There were 4 important events in my life that sparked my

interest to start a school. The first story is a personal one

about my nephew, who was doing very poorly in school in

Thailand with a grade 0.8. I took him to the US, where a

Catholic school accepted him. Within a year, his grades

improved dramatically to almost 4.0, and he went on to

complete his master’s degree. This made me wonder why the

education system in Thailand wasn’t working as well for him

and made me want to know more.

The second event was in 1993-1994 when I accompanied the

Minister of Commerce, Uthai Pimchaichon, to the US to

negotiate trade agreements. There, I met Khun Pornpimon

Kannarat (Pauline), a young lobbyist fluent in English who

helped make the trip successful. Later, she introduced me to

Washington International School (WIS), describing it as one of

the top 5 high schools in the world. Many diplomats’ children

studied there, and I saw how these children, even those for

whom English was not their first language, could learn, quickly

adapt to the environment, and go on to study at top

universities. This was the first time I came across the IB

curriculum, and made me realize that education in Thailand

needed to change.

When I looked at the education system in Thailand, I often

wondered why some students succeeded while others

struggled. I believe a child-centered education approach was

the key. I noticed that children could remember names and

objects without teaching. However, when asked to recite the

alphabet, they could remember all the letters but struggled to

identify individual ones. This highlights the difference between

rote learning and child-centered learning, where students are

active participants in their own learning. Children are naturally

curious and learn better when they are interested in the

subject. This approach builds confidence and helps them

make a greater impact on society. This idea further inspired

me to start a school that focused on this type of education.

The third event that got me thinking about the school was the

rise of technology in the 1990s. I realized that education

needed to keep up with the changing world. I wanted to create

a school that not only provided a good education but also

prepared students for the future with new and innovative

technologies. I remembered that I outcompeted one of

Thailand’s largest construction companies to build a factory in

Pathum Thani for an Australian company, using computer

programming and software to create CPM critical path method

and strategies. Having the ability to use technology correctly

can further enhance more opportunities in life and that is what

I want to provide for the future generations.

Lastly, the final event and the most important one that made

my vision stronger was when I had my twins, Kook and Kik, in

1995. I wanted a good school for them that provided all the

opportunities and resources needed to be the best version of

themselves. Instead of sending them abroad, it is at that

moment that I decided to start a school here. With the help of

Khun Pornpimon, Khun Tang Natrudee, Khun Kumaree, Khun

Kanokporn, and WIS, KIS was founded (formally known as

Kesinee International School). Thank you for making my

dreams and vision a reality. I want to give a special thank you

to Khun Tang again and express my gratitude for her strong

support of this school.

So, what is next? As we look ahead to the future, I am

committed to expanding opportunities for our students. The

world is changing quickly with new technologies and

innovations that are transforming our lifestyle, jobs, and

interactions, especially with the rise of social media. We see

increasing reliance on AI, robotics, and drones, which can

help transportation but also serve as weapons. These

developments and changes raise important questions about

how we prepare and what kind of education is needed for the

next generations to thrive in the 21st Century.

That is why I have decided to start a new school alongside

Dr.Chanchai Ruayrungruang and Reignwood Group. This

time I have my twins, Kook and Kik, coming full circle to take

on the challenge and create this new campus at Reignwood

Park while continuing the wonderful achievements at KIS

Bangkok. The vision remains the same – to make KIS, both

the Bangkok campus and Reignwood Park, the best school in

Thailand and in Asia.

Thank you all for your support, dedication and shared vision.

Together, we will continue to shape a brighter future for our

students and communities.