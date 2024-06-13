Speech by Mr. Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, on the 25th Anniversary of KIS International School

Speech by Mr. Pongsak Ruktapongpisal, Former Minister of Transport, on the 25th Anniversary of KIS International School
Good Evening Ladies and Gentlemen,
Congratulations KIS on reaching this remarkable milestone of
25 years of success! These 25 years have flown by, and it
feels like just yesterday that I first thought about starting this
school.
Many people have wondered why I, an engineer, contractor,
and real estate developer with no background in education,
decided to start KIS. I would like to share with you the vision
and what inspired me to do it.
I grew up in a very poor family and had to fight for everything.
I taught myself many things and loved to read. Reading,
especially Chinese martial arts stories, taught me that
continual practice and learning are key to becoming the best.
This early interest in education stayed with me. I got into
Triam Udom Suksa, one of the best high schools in the
country, and later graduated from Chulalongkorn University
with a degree in Civil Engineering.
There were 4 important events in my life that sparked my
interest to start a school. The first story is a personal one
about my nephew, who was doing very poorly in school in
Thailand with a grade 0.8. I took him to the US, where a
Catholic school accepted him. Within a year, his grades
improved dramatically to almost 4.0, and he went on to
complete his master’s degree. This made me wonder why the
education system in Thailand wasn’t working as well for him
and made me want to know more.
The second event was in 1993-1994 when I accompanied the
Minister of Commerce, Uthai Pimchaichon, to the US to
negotiate trade agreements. There, I met Khun Pornpimon
Kannarat (Pauline), a young lobbyist fluent in English who
helped make the trip successful. Later, she introduced me to
Washington International School (WIS), describing it as one of
the top 5 high schools in the world. Many diplomats’ children
studied there, and I saw how these children, even those for
whom English was not their first language, could learn, quickly
adapt to the environment, and go on to study at top
universities. This was the first time I came across the IB
curriculum, and made me realize that education in Thailand
needed to change.
When I looked at the education system in Thailand, I often
wondered why some students succeeded while others
struggled. I believe a child-centered education approach was
the key. I noticed that children could remember names and
objects without teaching. However, when asked to recite the
alphabet, they could remember all the letters but struggled to
identify individual ones. This highlights the difference between
rote learning and child-centered learning, where students are
active participants in their own learning. Children are naturally
curious and learn better when they are interested in the
subject. This approach builds confidence and helps them
make a greater impact on society. This idea further inspired
me to start a school that focused on this type of education.
The third event that got me thinking about the school was the
rise of technology in the 1990s. I realized that education
needed to keep up with the changing world. I wanted to create
a school that not only provided a good education but also
prepared students for the future with new and innovative
technologies. I remembered that I outcompeted one of
Thailand’s largest construction companies to build a factory in
Pathum Thani for an Australian company, using computer
programming and software to create CPM critical path method
and strategies. Having the ability to use technology correctly
can further enhance more opportunities in life and that is what
I want to provide for the future generations.
Lastly, the final event and the most important one that made
my vision stronger was when I had my twins, Kook and Kik, in
1995. I wanted a good school for them that provided all the
opportunities and resources needed to be the best version of
themselves. Instead of sending them abroad, it is at that
moment that I decided to start a school here. With the help of
Khun Pornpimon, Khun Tang Natrudee, Khun Kumaree, Khun
Kanokporn, and WIS, KIS was founded (formally known as
Kesinee International School). Thank you for making my
dreams and vision a reality. I want to give a special thank you
to Khun Tang again and express my gratitude for her strong
support of this school.
So, what is next? As we look ahead to the future, I am
committed to expanding opportunities for our students. The
world is changing quickly with new technologies and
innovations that are transforming our lifestyle, jobs, and
interactions, especially with the rise of social media. We see
increasing reliance on AI, robotics, and drones, which can
help transportation but also serve as weapons. These
developments and changes raise important questions about
how we prepare and what kind of education is needed for the
next generations to thrive in the 21st Century.
That is why I have decided to start a new school alongside
Dr.Chanchai Ruayrungruang and Reignwood Group. This
time I have my twins, Kook and Kik, coming full circle to take
on the challenge and create this new campus at Reignwood
Park while continuing the wonderful achievements at KIS
Bangkok. The vision remains the same – to make KIS, both
the Bangkok campus and Reignwood Park, the best school in
Thailand and in Asia.
Thank you all for your support, dedication and shared vision.
Together, we will continue to shape a brighter future for our
students and communities.