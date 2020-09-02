Thai Airways Launches Cabin-Like Cafe Selling Flight Meals

BANGKOK — Don’t you miss chomping on in-flight meals while flying? Of course you do! Tired of choosing between “Chicken or fish?” Pick both!

Thai Airways on Wednesday opened a restaurant to keep their book afloat as their commercial flights remain grounded.

To get you in the mood, the cafe is even outfitted with actual plane seats, mini airplane models, and even an airstair at the entrance that would (probably) make you miss boarding their iconic purple planes.

Penne pasta carbonara costs 129 baht, while a chicken tikka with a choice of naan bread or basmati rice is 145 baht. Visitors will also receive a special “boarding pass” commemorating the event.

The debt-ridden Thai Airways is currently under a business reorganizing process with the court after it declared bankruptcy in May. The airline also lost its precious status as a state enterprise.

A government panel investigating what went wrong at the Thai Airways last week announced they found massive mismanagement and corruption within the agency. Some employees were even allowed to take overtime pay at the improbable rate of 419 days a year , according to the committee’s findings.

The cafe is open from 7am to 2pm Wednesdays to Fridays on the second floor of the Thai Airways Headquarters on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road. Main dishes will be served starting at 9am.

