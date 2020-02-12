At Riverside Bar, an Eagle’s Eye View of Bangkok’s 2 Iconic Temples

BANGKOK — Perched on top of a hotel, Eagle Nest is an excellent vantage point to sip on cocktails while gazing at the magnificent view of not one, but two temples that define Bangkok’s Old City spirit.

Gaze at the magnificent view of Wat Arun and Wat Pho shimmering in the sunset light reflected on the Chao Phraya while sipping on a gin and tonic at this vantage point.

Even jaded Bangkokians are sure to enjoy the enviable views this riverside rooftop bar as the sun is setting on the shimmering Chao Phraya River, with Wat Arun (the Temple of Dawn) in front and Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha) in the back.

The light tinting the stupas with gold at twilight is truly a sight to behold.

With that in mind, it’s helpful to think of the menu as including the price of the views. A gin and tonic, as well as a scotch and bourbon, cost 220 baht per glass. I bought a Diet Coke for 90 baht and french fries for 190 baht. Chicken satay is also 190 baht, while a plate of mixed grilled sausages costs 235.

The vista is complimented by the unobtrusive easy listening and bossanova ambient music. The crowd is a mixture of foreign tourists from Europe, US, and Asia – plus a trickle of Thais.

The place fits 80 people max, either at the sofas and marble tables for larger groups or the bar stools and small glass tables facing the view.

No matter where you sit, the glorious views of the two old temples are right there for one to imbibe.

Seats are on a first-come-first-served basis; no reservations are accepted. They’re not needed, since on a recent Tuesday night the normally-busy bar was 80 percent full – a dip that might be attributed to the coronavirus scare, which has emptied some tourist haunts.

Eagle Nest is located on the fifth floor of Sala Arun Hotel and can be reached by a short walk from Wat Pho. It’s open from 5pm to midnight on weekdays, 4:30pm to 1am on weekends.

This review is unsponsored.