Happy Phase 5! Bars Open Till Midnight, Soapy Massage Returns

BANGKOK — Erotic massage parlours and bars will be allowed to reopen Wednesday in the lastest phase of coronavirus business reopenings.

In what officials termed as Phase 5, those establishments can get back in business provided they comply with social distancing measures. Malls and community malls can open until 10pm, while convenience stores can resume their 24/7 hours. Trekking out to get a kanom jeeb stick at 3am is possible again!

Pubs, bars, karaoke bars, and beer halls can open until midnight, but must practice social distancing measures within the venue. People out partying, however, cannot sit or dance in groups of more than five. Live music will return but dancing is only allowed at tables.

Soapy massage parlours, a euphemism for commercial sex venues, are also set to reopen but masks and face shields must be worn at all times – except in the bath.

Customers to those massage parlors must register using the Thai Chana website. Be aware that the government may install CCTVs in communal areas.

Internet cafes and game arcades can open, but minors under 15 must leave at 8pm and those between 15 and 18 must leave at 10pm.

But if an infection is found in an internet cafe or game arcade, the owner may be prosecuted for their negligence, the government’s Center for COVID-19 Administration said Monday.

Related stories:

Uni Shows ‘New Normal’ Classrooms as Schools Set for Reopening

Aviation Agency Issues List of Travelers Allowed into Thailand