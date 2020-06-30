China Donates Medical Equipment to Thailand to Stem COVID-19

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday expressed his gratitude via the Thai media for China’s donation of a batch of medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok, acting on behalf of China, donated 1.3 million surgical face masks, 70,000 N95 face masks, 150,000 COVID-19 test kits and 70,000 PPE suits to Thailand.

Prayut also extended his condolences to the Chinese Embassy in regards to the recent floods in China and expressed his confidence that the Chinese government will handle the crisis efficiently.

After receiving the medical equipment from the Chinese Embassy, Prayut said the long-standing relationship with China will continue in all aspects including social, cultural and economic ties.

Borders reopen for cargo transports

Thailand will reopen checkpoints on the border with all neighboring states to resume cross-border cargo transport and trading from July 1, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

CCSA decided on Monday to reopen a total of 37 checkpoints on the borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia, so that cargoes can be transported and traders can be allowed to cross the border, said CCSA spokesman Thaweesilp Visanuyothin.

That is part of the phase-5 easing of Thailand’s lockdown measures against the pandemic.

The Thai border checkpoints which will be reopened include 14 connected with Laos, eight with Myanmar, seven with Cambodia and eight with Malaysia, according to the CCSA spokesman.

However, tourists from the neighboring countries are not allowed to enter Thailand via those border checkpoints.