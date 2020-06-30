Gov’t Approves the First of Songkran Substitute Holidays

BANGKOK — The government on Tuesday declared July 27 as a substitute day off for the canceled Thai New Year holidays, or Songkran.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the decision was made by the Cabinet today. The festival, held annually and recognized as public holidays from April 13-15, was postponed this year due to the threats of the coronavirus infection.

Despite Songkran’s reputation as the water festival, there is no mention of any water fights, parades, and other related festivities to be held on the substitute Songkran day off. Large gatherings will likely remain banned throughout July under the Emergency Decree, which was extended for the third time today.

June 27 sits between two holidays: Sunday and Tuesday, July 28, which celebrates His Majesty the King’s birthday, effectively turning the Songkran substitute holiday into a long weekend.

The spokeswoman did not say when the two cancelled Songkran holidays left in the quota will be spent.

It is also unclear whether July 27 would be considered a bank holiday as well. The Bank of Thailand is said to be deliberating on the matter as of press time.