Thai Media Abuzz with Details of Lisa’s Bangkok-Shot ‘ROCKSTAR’ Video

BANGKOK — Netizens and Thai Media are thrilled by Lisa’s release of the ‘ROCKSTAR’ music video. They are highlighting every detail about this MV.

Since the official MV of Thai superstar and K-pop sensation Lisa’s song ‘ROCKSTAR’, 2:48 minutes long, was released on Friday morning, June 28, 2024, Thai netizens and media have shown their excitement.

The video, which quickly surpassed one million views 27 minutes after its release, features Yaowarat, Bangkok’s Chinatown, as a backdrop, along with scenes from the New World department store in Banglamphu.

Lisa’s fan clubs praised the MV for its many Thai team members, including the art director, production coordinator, production assistants, travel coordinator, set manager, camera assistants, cameramen, lighting technicians, electricians, prop masters and suppliers, assistants, dancers, seamstresses, and even nail technicians.

Behind-the-scenes

The media also shed light on various behind-the-scenes aspects of the shoot, including interviews with a group of Harley riders who were invited to take part in the scenes. The leader of the group revealed that the MV was filmed on May 23 from 4 p.m. until the morning, without revealing whose MV it was.

A member named Tum, Thanawat Wongsuk, 31, said he drove through the rain from Chonburi, causing the engine of his motorcycle to break down and costing him over 40,000 baht to repair. Out of respect for his leader’s instructions and the group’s project, he reluctantly came along.

“When I arrived on set, my phone was confiscated, which made me very angry. But after I had rehearsed the scene 4-5 times, a woman came down with her bodyguards. When she turned around and I saw it was Lisa… Oh dear, all my anger and frustration disappeared,” he said. “I stood there stunned, watching Lisa dance in front of me, and Yaowarat lit up.”

In addition, the media focused on the backgrounds of three transgender women in the MV, all of whom are well-known figures in the LGBTQ+ community.

These include Dr. Bruce Kachisara Sridakoat, who studied medicine at Khon Kaen College and now works as a general practitioner and clinical sexologist. He is the first doctor to be honored at the Miss Tiffany pageant; Gi Rinniya Puthipokinluk, a makeup artist who finished in the top 10 at Miss Tiffany’s Universe 25; and Shinny Shinravadee Panyaratsskul, a viral TikTok star known for wearing a male student uniform while crossing the street and sharing content about her foreign friends living in Thailand.

Lisa Manobal, a member of BLACKPINK, who is releasing this solo work with her new song under the LLOUD Official label, is a favorite among Thai people. She has repeatedly showcased Thai local culture, including food, fashion, and tourist attractions, earning her recognition as an important soft power for the country.

Lisa Soft Power

On the same day, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is an expert on international business, told Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is the chairperson of the National Soft Power Development Strategy Committee, to prepare to promote food in Yaowarat to capitalize on the popularity of Lisa’s MV.

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, said that it’s delightful that Lisa came to shoot her MV on Yaowarat Road. It’s expected that many Thai and foreign visitors will come to follow in Lisa’s footsteps. He also mentioned that Warner Brothers from the United States will soon come to film a series, which will be broadcast and make Thailand even more famous.

As for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), they are preparing to take care of and facilitate various aspects throughout Bangkok, especially on Yaowarat Road, which has problems with traffic congestion, pedestrian crossings without push-button traffic signals, tricycles and public taxis parking to wait for passengers and obstructing traffic, insufficient garbage disposal points, odor from sewers, and insufficient toilets.

Therefore, the BMA is coordinating with the police to improve traffic management. The Samphanthawong District will arrange sufficient and appropriate garbage disposal points, as well as coordinate with property owners and private entities in the area to provide public toilet services with directional signs. They will also create maps showing toilet locations to make it easier for tourists to find them.

Regarding the New World Department Store in Banglamphu, Phra Nakhon District, Chadchart explained that it’s a private area where the public cannot enter the interior. However, it’s known that there are ongoing interior renovations. Therefore, he has instructed the Phra Nakhon District to inform the public and tourists about this and to be cautious of potential dangers from the renovation and construction. If anyone wants to enter the interior, they must request permission from the property owner.”

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand expects that Lisa’s acting debut in HBO’s television series “The White Lotus Season 3,” which is also filming in Thailand, will help attract more tourists to visit Thailand.

