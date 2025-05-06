Thai K-pop Star Lisa’s Met Gala Look Stirs Social Media Attention

Lisa’s Met Gala Debut Sparks Controversy Over Civil Rights Icon Imagery, Though Thai Fans Remain Supportive

According to a New York Times report, Lisa, the Thai singer from Blackpink who recently appeared in “The White Lotus,” garnered attention at Monday’s Met Gala for her distinctive Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Her outfit – a black lace blazer over a bodysuit with monogrammed tights – featured an intricate pattern that eagle-eyed observers noticed contained tiny, detailed faces. Louis Vuitton explained that the lace design incorporated elements from American artist Henry Taylor’s portraits of people from his life.

Taylor, known for painting figures like the Obamas and artist David Hammons, recently painted Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear creative director, for a Vogue cover. Williams had previously collaborated with Taylor, featuring the artist’s miniature portraits on various clothing items in his Paris debut show.

However, as reported by Daily Mail and other media outlets, it was specifically the elaborate embroidery on the panty area of the Blackpink singer’s lace bodysuit that caused quite a stir across social media platforms.

According to British Vogue, a face resembling that of famous civil rights icon Rosa Parks was etched into the fabric, among others. Rosa Parks (1913-2005) was an American civil rights activist whose refusal to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in 1955 led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. She became a symbol of the importance of equal treatment of all people. Parks received numerous honors and remains an enduring symbol of equality worldwide.

New York Post compiled opinions from social media expressing dissatisfaction with this issue.

“Rosa Parks on your underwear less than 3 months after a compilation of you saying the N word goes viral is kinda crazy but maybe that’s just me!” one X user alleged.

One user didn’t mince words, calling the outfit the “hands down worst look of the night.” Another added, “Who the hell decided it was a good idea to put the faces of influential black women on a pair of PANTIES.”

The graphic motif — a collage of faces printed throughout her look — was most visible below the waist, sparking immediate backlash across social media.

Lisa is a superstar who is admired by many Thai fans and considered a soft power asset for the country, after rising to fame as a member of K-pop group Blackpink. She regularly promotes Thai culture that she cherishes, including food, tourist attractions, Thai fabrics, etc. Her appearance in White Lotus Season 3, which was filmed in Thailand, delighted her fans even more, as did her first appearance at this Met Gala event.

