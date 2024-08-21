Shocking Bathroom Encounter in Bangkok: Python Bites Man’s Testicle

BANGKOK — A resident in Bangkok, Thanat Tangtewanont, gave an interview to “Khaosod Online” about his viral post describing an incident where a python nearly 2 meters long bit his testicle while he was sitting on the toilet at home.

He recounted that the incident occurred on August 19. He woke up to use the bathroom on the second floor of his house. He had previously seen snakes in the downstairs toilet and had called for help to catch them several times, but they always escaped. As a result, he had closed off the downstairs bathroom for a month and started using the upstairs one instead.

That morning, he used the upstairs bathroom twice. The first time, around 5 to 6 a.m., everything seemed normal. The second time, around 10 a.m., he flushed the toilet before sitting down and saw the water flow normally.

While sitting and using his phone, he felt something touch his testicles. At first, it felt like an ant bite, so he ignored it. When the bite became stronger and more painful, he stood up and looked down to see a python latched onto him. In shock, he grabbed its neck and yanked it off. He then tried to pull the snake up, not wanting it to roam around the house anymore.

Advertisement

He recorded a video, intending to show his girlfriend that a snake, which he didn’t think could reach the second floor, had bitten him. He tried calling several people, but no one answered.

After trying to pull the snake out for about 10 minutes without success, he draped its head over the toilet bowl and, in anger, hit its head several times with his hand and a toilet brush. The snake went still for a moment before finally slithering out of the toilet.

At this point, a neighbor called back, and Thanat asked them to call security to help remove the snake. He then rushed to the hospital. The first hospital noted a 1 cm wound and advised him to go to a larger hospital.

At the second hospital, the doctor said the wound didn’t need stitches but ordered a blood test to check for infections, despite the snake being non-venomous. The blood test results came back normal, and he was prescribed antibiotics. He still has some pain around the wound area.

Thanat said he’s still traumatized when using the bathroom. Even after flushing, he feels scared and now keeps a toilet brush nearby for protection.

“I want to warn everyone that this kind of incident can happen,” he said. “I think the snake might have been in the pipes because the neighboring house also found a snake in their toilet, though it was a different one from the one that bit me.”

______