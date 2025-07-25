Exchange Student: “Will Thais Hate Me Just Because I’m Cambodian?”

UBON RATCHATHANI — A Facebook page for Warin Chamrap, Ubon Ratchathani has shared a heartfelt letter from a Cambodian exchange student studying in Thailand, expressing deep concern about the military clashes between Thai and Cambodian forces that began on July 24.

The student, who has been living at Ubon Ratchathani University for nearly a year, wrote:

“I am a foreign student from Cambodia. I have been living at Ubon University in Thailand for almost a year now, and honestly, everything here is truly amazing. The kindness of Thai people, their smiles, their generosity—these are things I feel every single day. Wherever I go, people encourage me as a Cambodian and do their best to help me speak Thai, including opening their hearts to embrace the culture here.

I have learned so much about Thai traditions, and I love and deeply respect them. Thailand is the country I chose—a place that has given me opportunities, made me feel valuable, and welcomed me warmly. My teachers and everyone around me treat me with pure hearts and genuine compassion.

But since the war began, my feelings have become heavy. I feel sad in a way I’ve never felt before. I worry every day—about the future, about how people look at me, and now I’m starting to question myself:

‘Will Thai people hate me… just because I’m Cambodian?’

It’s painful just to think that way, because from the first day I arrived here, I never saw Thailand as just a foreign country. I see this place as my second home.

I never had bad intentions, never had any agenda other than wanting to live, learn, and respect everything that Thailand is.

Now that the situation has become tense, I feel like I’m the only Cambodian in this country, even though I used to feel warm and safe.

But despite the fear and uncertainty filling my heart, I still believe in peace. I believe in human goodness. And I hope with all my heart that both governments will choose to talk to each other, not make war.

Because we—especially students like me—just want to live, learn, and feel like we belong in this world.”

The letter has resonated with many readers, highlighting the human impact of political tensions on individuals caught between nations during times of conflict.

________