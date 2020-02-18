Cabinet Rejects Proposal for 9-Day Songkran Holidays

Update: PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced after the Cabinet meeting that the plan was rejected.

BANGKOK — The public might get a long weekend of epic proportions this April.

The Cabinet is set to deliberate on a proposal to designate April 16 and April 17 as special public holidays, on top of the existing holidays to mark the Thai New Year Days on April 13 – 15, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters today.

If approved, Thailand would have a total of 9 days-holiday for the Songkran festivities, plus the two weekends.

But Gen. Prayut was strangely defensive when reporters asked him about the proposal this morning at Government House.

“They’re deliberating on it. Do you understand the word ‘deliberating?’” the Prime Minister said. “We have to look at what they want … otherwise, the media will tell me this is not good, that is not good, and then we won’t be able to do anything.”

Many tourism operators are banking on the hope of revitalized travels during the Songkran holidays to make up for the financial losses caused by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in mass cancellations and a plunge in tourist arrivals.