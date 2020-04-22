Daily New Infections Fall Again to 15, But 1 More Person Died

BANGKOK — An additional 15 people were infected with the coronavirus Wednesday, according to the government – the lowest daily count in recent weeks – though one more patient died of the virus.

The latest victim was identified as a 58-year-old woman, bringing the total death toll to 49. The new count of infection also raised the total number of infected to 2,826, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration said Wednesday. Despite the low number of new cases, Taweesin urged Thais not to let their guard down.

“From 50s, 30s, down to 20s, and then 10s. This is the result of our work together,” Taweesin said. “We can feel less burdened but our guard must not come down.”

Taweesain said the victim worked as a housekeeper and had diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia, and was overweight. She had contact with known COVID-19 patients and was admitted to a Bangkok hospital on March 20.

Of the 15 new cases, three worked in transportation and had close contact with tourists. A total of 244 people recovered Wednesday, bringing the total number of recovered to 2,325.

The center added that of the total infected, 1,494 were men while 1,290 were women. However, there is a difference of 42 people not accounted for in the 2,826 total.

Taweesin also cited surveys by the Department of Mental Health that found more people, especially medical personnel, were reporting increasing levels of stress due to the pandemic.

The number of population surveyed and methodology were not explained, but around 60 to 85 percent of the respondents were women and the survey was conducted three separate times from March 30 to April 19.

“It’s not strange that people are getting more stressed. This is an abnormal situation,” he said.

Mental health surveys by the Department of Mental Health, divided between medical personel and civilians. Image: Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration