Queen Mother’s Royal Craft Project Now Available Online

AYUTTHAYA — Precious Thai ornaments crafted in a royal project were put on a website for online visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pieces belong to the Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya province, where works produced under the Queen Mother’s initiative are stored, from mangosteen-shaped gold case encrusted with diamonds to a golden throne and other objects associated with the Royal Family.

The Support Foundation was established by Queen Sirikit, the mother of the current monarch, to promote a revival of traditional Thai arts and craftsmanship like wood carving and goldsmithing.

The exhibition of select works from the Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya province can be viewed on its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and website.