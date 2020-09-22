Yay Tourism! More Long Weekend Set for November

Update: The proposal is approved by the Cabinet.

BANGKOK — A proposal to add more holidays in November was approved by the Cabinet to encourage domestic tourism.

Following the Cabinet’s decision, Thursday Nov. 19 and Friday Nov. 20 are now holidays. Together with the weekend of Saturday Nov. 21 and Sunday Nov. 22, that’s a four-day weekend for y’all.

Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan said holidays are intended to encourage domestic travels and revive the tourism sector, which has been struggling since the pandemic struck.

News reports also say that deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam is also proposing the Cabinet for yet another long weekend in December.

Under his plan, the substitute day off for Father’s Day on Dec. 7 would be moved to Dec. 11 to let people have days off from Thursday Dec. 10, which is Constitution Day, to Sunday Dec. 13.