CP Foods wins National Innovation Awards 2021 for Innovative Organizations 

National Innovation Agency under The Ministry of Science and Technology, granted National Innovation Awards 2021 in the category of Innovative Organizations to Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) for the company’s outstanding achievement in integrating innovations to improve operational efficiency and business competitiveness, leading to better foods for consumers worldwide.

The prestigious award was received Pairoj Apiruknusit, Executive Vice President for aquaculture business, and Peerapong Krinchai, Executive Vice President for Engineering.

Mr. Pairoj said that CP Foods, as a leading food producer with “Kitchen of the World” vision, strives to build food security. In order to do so, the company has spawned countless of inventions to create efficient and sustainable business from farm to fork as well as to accomplish the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He added that CP Foods has integrated innovations and good animal welfare practices into its farming business to ensure that all animals are raised healthy in line with international standards. For example, Technologies like Evaporative Cooling System has been implemented to control environment within livestock farms. This is not only protecting animals from diseases, but also help them to live comfortably and happily.

In egg business, the company has developed Biosecurity High Tech Farming that can effectively prevent outbreak in its cage free and free range farms.

Aside its own farms, CP Foods has transfers the technologies to other farmers in an effort to improve the quality of Thai foods.

In aquaculture, CP Foods’ shrimp breeding program has produce one of the fastest growing shrimps in the world. The company also co-developed sustainable farming practice, 3-Clean technique, that help Thai shrimp growers to tackle Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS), which severely damaged Thai shrimp industry in early 2010’s.

Under the 2030 Sustainability in Action strategy, the company aims to increase the proportion of healthy food innovations from 35% to 50% by 2030. CP Foods’ RD center has joined forces with various sectors to create healthy and innovative products like The World’s First “Brown Rice Fed Chicken, Benja Chicken. The premium product is certified by NSF

that guaranteed Benja Chicken is raised without Antibiotics and no Hormones Added ,making the products Chemical-Free, tasted, safe and 100% natural. The premium chicken has won Top Innovative Product from THAIFEX – World of Food Asia 2019.

For pork product, the company has invented Cheeva pork, the World’s First Omega 3 Pork fed with super foods such as flex feed, seaweed and deep-sea fish. The product won THAIFEX taste Innovation Show Winners from THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2020.

CP Foods also developed probiotics in animal feed production to help strengthen the immune system for animals to be healthy naturally.

Aside livestock products, the company launched plant-based products under the brand called Meat Zero, made from 100% plants, which is Cooperation with world-class plant-based companies from countries such as Japan, the United States and Singapore, as well as Thai educational institutions such as Chulalongkorn University and Mae Fah Luang University. The meat is made from plants and manufactured to feel, taste, and appear like real meat thanks to “PLANT-TEC” innovation.

To cultivate innovation in workplace, the company has developed employees to be innovators according to the TRIZ approach and the ISO 56002 standard, which is an internationally recognized innovation management standard.. At present, the company has over 1,000 innovators throughout the organization.

Due to its determination to drive the development of corporate innovation management, CP Foods was the first organization in Thailand to be certified ISO 56002 from the ISO Certification Institute.

The National Innovation Award aims at selecting organizations that create outstanding innovations for sustainable growth under the framework of Innovative Organization Model (IOM) in 8 dimensions, namely Innovation Strategy, Business Focus, People, Organizational Knowledge, Culture, Resource, Process, and Result.