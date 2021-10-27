CP Foods hands over survival bags to flood victims in Khon Kaen 

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) handed over survival bags to Khon Kaen governors to help flood victims in the province as a part of on-going “CPF food from the heart against floods” project. The flood aids efforts were made with an aim of relieving the hardship faced by flood victims and giving them moral support to ensure they are able to recover from the impact.

Khon Kaen governor, Somsak Jangtrakul, received 200 sets of survival bags, consisting of 5 kg of rice, canned food, 1,200 fresh eggs, 1,200 bottles of CP drinking water and other food supplies to help alleviate the hardship that flood victims in the province have to go through. The donated supplies were given by CP Foods volunteers led by the company’s vice presidents, Banjong Somsanguan and DVM Kunnawutt Krualoy.

“Khon Kaen was severely flooded. In some areas, the flood level was 1-2 meters high, affecting the well-being of the locals. Some of the villagers’ farmland were damaged. Although the situation is improving, there are still some vulnerable areas that needs helping hands and access the essential supplies, like food and drinking water.” The Khon Kaen governor said. “CP Foods’ volunteers came to support them with survival bags and fresh food and drinking water this time. I would like to thank the company for being by our side in every crisis”

CP Foods vice president, Banjong Somsanguan, said the company, as a member of the community, is responsible for helping the communities nearby our operations. Therefore, CP Foods has initiated the “CPF food from the heart against floods” project and constantly rally its volunteers to help people in various provinces such as Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen, supplying flood victims with fresh food, pork, chicken, eggs, rice, dryfood, CP drinking water and survival bags.