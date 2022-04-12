MAKE A SPLASH IN THE MALDIVES THIS SONGKRAN!

Experience-seeking Thai travelers are invited to book a last-minute festive vacation at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the breath-taking private island retreat in the Indian Ocean

THAILAND, APRIL 2022: The Standard, which is redefining boutique hospitality worldwide, is celebrating this month’s Songkran Festival by inviting lifestyle-seeking Thai travelers to take the plunge and immerse themselves in an idyllic last-minute island escape in the Maldives!

Songkran is a spectacular time of year when families and friends come together and cool off in style, blessed by the healing powers of water. So, could there be any better destination to ring in this fun-filled festival than the Maldives? This amazing archipelago, with its string of exotic islands, turquoise lagoons and sparkling seas, is a haven of aquatic adventure where Thai guests can leave the outside world far behind and unwind in paradise. Furthermore, it is now free from any COVID-related travel restrictions, so Thai visitors can enter the Maldives with ease, without the need for a pre-flight PCR test or to quarantine upon arrival.

Nestled in the Raa Atoll, just a short seaplane ride away from Malé’s Velana International Airport, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is a pristine private island, all-pool villa retreat that provides the perfect setting for a Songkran vacation. A choice of breath-taking beachside and overwater pool villas let holidaymakers immerse themselves in this world of wonder, with at least 110 square meters of luxurious living space, alfresco sundecks, infinity plunge pools and direct access to the turquoise lagoon.

Dreamy days can be spent snorkeling on the resort’s naturally protected house reef, or diving deeper with a boat excursion through the local waters. During the summer months, hundreds of majestic manta rays gather at Hanifaru Bay, creating a truly mesmerizing underwater experience. For thrill-seekers who want to feel the spray of the ocean waves, a range of exhilarating water sports such as jet skiing, wake boarding and kite surfing are available.

Back on dry land, purifying therapies can be enjoyed at The Standard Spa, a hydrotherapy oasis that features a communal hammam, aroma steam room and nine treatment rooms to leave every guest feeling fully refreshed. Daily yoga classes, a well-equipped gym and a full-size tennis court are also available for physical, mental and spiritual stimulation. Wondering how to keep the little ones entertained? Don’t worry! The Lil’ Shark Kids Club and inflatable water park ensure endless hours of fun and adventure.

With six unique dining options, ranging from a beachfront barbecue shack to a traditional Maldivian restaurant, and even an overwater (18+) nightclub with a glass-bottomed dancefloor, all guests can enjoy epicurean excellence and upbeat entertainment with like-minded revelers.

“The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives has a very special vibe. This is a place where families can reconnect and where couples can take a romantic break while also meeting some really cool, fun people and making new friends from all over the world. Songkran is a time to make memories with your loved ones, so there can be nowhere better to spend this magical time of year than the Maldives. Surrounded by water, this is a place to cleanse the body, clear the mind and create treasured moments together,” said Mr. Amar Lalvani, Executive Chairman of Standard International.

The Standard hotels and resorts are present in the most desirable of destinations worldwide, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, now Hua Hin and soon Ibiza and Bangkok.

