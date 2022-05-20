CP Foods to showcase ‘FOOD FOR THE NEXT DECADE’ at Thaifex-Anuga World of Food Asia 2022

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) will be among leading companies around the world that join the upcoming ThaiFex-Anuga World of Food Asia 2022, bring innovations with the concept of “Food for the next Decade” to promote the sustainable food system.

The plant-based “Meat Zero” named the THAIFEX-ANUGA Taste Innovation Show winner and will be highlighted at the exhibition.

This year, CP Foods’s pavilion will showcase “’FOOD FOR THE NEXT DECADE” focusing the company’s roles and mission to deliver hygienic, sustainable and healthy foods to ten billion people by 2050. The booth consists of 5 exhibition zones. The first zone is for “Meat Zero”, innovative plant-based product and the winner of THAIFEX-ANUGA Taste Innovation Show 2022. The second zone will exhibit fresh meat products, highlighting Benja Chicken and Cheeva Pork, award-winning U-FARM’s products from the superfood-fed animals raised with high animal welfare standards, making the best quality meats that are antibiotics-free and having high nutritional values. Moreover, “CP SELECTION” brand, high quality products from animals fed with probiotic will be included in this zone.

The third area is ready-to-eat meals which showcases variety of delicious frozen menus, including chicken products, shrimp wonton, spaghetti, healthy high-fiber, low-calorie menus etc., The fourth part of exhibition displays healthy drinks brand INNOWENESS and Jelly BlackBit, a jelly mixed with herbs, white galingale, will be debuted at the event. The last zone is Cooking Helper products, such as soups, sauces, seasonings to help make cooking at home much easier.

CP Foods strives for sustainable food production under the vision of “sustainable Kitchen of the World” to deliver high quality and nutritious foods for ten billion consumers across the world by 2050. The company has adopted multiple hi-tech technologies such as AI technology, automation, Smart Farm and Smart Factory to improve efficiency and, in turn, minimize the company’s footprint. This will, consequently, help Thailand to transition toward becoming BCG Economy in the next decade.

Thaifex-Anuga World of Food Asia 2022 will be held between 24 and 28 May 2022 from 10.00-18.00 hrs. CP Foods pavilion will be located at the booth number U01 and U05 in the Challenger Hall 2, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok./