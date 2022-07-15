CP Foods secures “CPF Food Standard” for global assurance of product quality and sustainability 

Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC (CP Foods) has been certified for the “PS 7818: 2018; CPF Food Safety, Quality and Sustainability Management System” standard, dubbed as “CPF Food Standard, by BSI Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd, for its products made in the Company’s Chicken business in Korat Model, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The pilot project or “Korat Model”, is aimed at assuring global consumers of a single standard on product quality, safety and sustainability.

Ms. Kularb Kimsri, Vice President of CP Foods Global Standard System Centre, said that BSI recently assessment and certified the Korat Model, that involved the CP Foods chicken value chain. The assessment separately took place at integrated business of the feedmill, the breeder farms, hatcheries, broiler chicken farms, slaughterhouses and the food processing plant, under supervision of CPF’s Food Standard Committee for the chicken business in Korat. The next step is to extend “CPF Food Standard” to cover the chicken and duck businesses elsewhere within 2022.

Under the vision of “Kitchen of the World”, CP Foods aspires to achieve a single global food standard. We have worked with the British Standards Institution (BSI) to obtain integrated standard on quality, food safety and sustainability throughout the value chain. This corresponds with the Company’s goal to create a sustainable food system that is on par with international standards,” she said.

“CPF Food Standard” culminated the company’s business models, strengths, and years of expertise and advancement in production technology, with the integration of international standards like GHPs, HACCP/CODEX, ISO 9001, ISO 22000, animal welfare, national and international, food legislation and customer specifications. While the standard allows more efficient management of business risks, CP Foods has applied the blockchain technology to develop a digital traceability system. Through the efforts, CP Foods expects its products and the supply chain will win the customer trust and stakeholder recognition.