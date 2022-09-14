Siam Piwat wins 2 international accolades from HR Excellence Awards 2022 for achievement in human resource management, reinforcing its readiness to drive the organization towards future transformation 

Siam Piwat receives Gold Level in Excellence in Crisis Management and Recovery and Bronze Level in Excellence i n Women Empowerment Strategy .

Asia’s prestigious awards reflects international recognition for Siam Piwat’s strength in human resource management.

Bangkok (September 12, 2022) – Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, a joint owner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has won two international awards: Gold Level in Excellence in Crisis Management and Recovery and Bronze Level in Excellence In Women Empowerment Strategy from the HR Excellence Awards 2022, organized by Singapore-based Human Resources Online, reaffirming Siam Piwat’s outstanding human resource management and focus on equality and promotion of women’s career advancement. These accolades also reflect Siam Piwat’s strength in driving the organization with forward-looking concepts that will enable it to adapt to all kinds of changes and steadily move forward in the future.

Ms. Amporn Chotruchsakul, President of Business Support, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “It is our great honor to receive two awards for outstanding human resources management from the HR Excellence Awards 2022. At Siam Piwat, we have continuously focused on personnel development across multiple dimensions as we need to be well-prepared for rapid changes in the business world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have clearly demonstrated our potential and personnel capabilities in planning systematic crisis management strategies and plans to quickly tackle the crisis on all fronts, in creating a new business model for business continuity, in setting up a working team to devise plans to emerge from the crisis and look for new business models, as well as in turning the crisis into an opportunity for a major organization change to propel growth and new business expansion.”

In addition, Siam Piwat is an organization that embraces forward-looking concepts in preparation for changes in lifestyles and attitudes, especially with regard to the importance of rights, gender equality, career advancement for female employees, and their promotion to senior management positions. These are key factors for fostering a corporate culture that speaks to new generations, for whom diversity, equality, and inclusion are key.

The HR Excellence Awards 2022 is an international program organized by Singapore-based Human Resources Online, a leading international media specializing in human resources which aims to honor distinguished organizations in Thailand with excellent human resource management in talent acquisition, employee engagement, and corporate culture development. The assessments were reviewed by a jury of esteemed HR experts from various industries and evaluated at the highest standard from company vision, objectives, and operations to human resources practices across various aspects.

Winning the Excellence in Crisis Management and Recovery award not only demonstrates Siam Piwat’s capabilities for effective crisis management, but also highlights its strength in managing business continuity with the cooperation and support from employees and all parties. Meanwhile, the Excellence in Women Empowerment Strategy award reflects how Siam Piwat has promoted equality and flexibility with forward-looking concepts to accommodate societal changes.

“These international accolades have highlighted the emphasis that our policy places on organization development, especially with regard to employees – our valuable assets and the main driving force that will push us towards our goals and sustainable growth in the future. More importantly, we are ready to welcome new generations of talents who will be key drivers in advancing Siam Piwat’s position as the Visionary Icon,” concluded Amporn.