Despite Western Countries’ Bans, TikTok Plays a Role in the Thai Election

Thailand has agreed to work with TikTok to combat fake news, despite the fact that Western countries have banned the popular platform from all government-issued mobile devices.

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has signed a collaboration with the short video platform TikTok to disseminate accurate information about the upcoming 2023 general election. The Election Centre on Tiktok will handle all misinformation on the platform during the election and campaign for each political party.

According to ByteDance advertising materials, there are 40.3 million adult users of TikTok in Thailand.

Sawang Bunmee, ECT secretary, announced a partnership with Tiktok on Feb. 24. The ECT and TikTok will help build an information center and debunk misinformation during the 2023 general election. They will help develop the process for filtering misinformation and disinformation, including slander that violates the Electoral Act, on the TikTok platform.

“This collaboration is a good start to getting everyone involved in the electoral process. Everyone is an important cog on the road to a lasting constitutional monarchy”

Chanida Klyphun, Head of Public Policy – Thailand, ByteDance, said TikTok is a platform that has a solid policy in dealing with misinformation, fake news and hurtful content. TikTok believes that one of the solutions is to present an accurate and credible center to the audience.

“We are pleased to be working with the ECT to launch the Election Center so that our users on the platform and the public can access election information and details accurately and securely.”

Chinada added that TikTok plans to work with organizations and authorities during the election period to share knowledge and assess any potential risks that may arise during the election.

TikTok will also educate all political parties and politicians to use the platform properly and to creatively use the security tools on the platform to verify and control correct content.

According to Associates Press, the White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns.

TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said Monday: “The ban of TikTok on federal devices passed in December without any deliberation, and unfortunately that approach has served as a blueprint for other world governments. These bans are little more than political theater.”

Canada also announced Monday that it is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices. The European Union’s executive branch said last week it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.